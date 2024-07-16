Laken Riley case: Suspect’s brother pleads guilty to fake green card charge

Riley had been running on the university’s nature and jogging trail adjacent to apartments where the Ibarras lived, authorities have said.

A third brother, Argenis Ibarra, 24, has also been in federal custody. All three brothers are accused of entering the United States unlawfully. Only Jose Ibarra is charged in Riley’s death.

Argenis Ibarra, and their former roommate, Rosbeli Flores-Bello, 29, both of Venezuela, are alleged to have had fake green cards, as well as counterfeit social security cards. They have been federally indicted on two counts each of possession of a fraudulent document.

Argenis Ibarra had his initial appearance in Macon on July 11 and was subsequently detained. Flores-Bello’s detention hearing is scheduled for Tuesday in San Antonio.

On Monday, Diego Ibarra pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a fraudulent document, specifically, a counterfeit United States Permanent Resident Card. He, along with his younger brother and Flores-Bello, face up to 10 years in prison followed by up to three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine per count.

Diego Ibarra’s sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 7. There is no parole in the federal system.

The DA’s office in that case has indicated it intend to seek a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Riley’s killing became a flashpoint in the heated national debate over immigration policies and enforcement. In March, President Joe Biden mentioned it in his State of the Union speech, and former President Donald Trump met with Riley’s parents ahead of his rally in Rome.