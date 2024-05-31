Jose Ibarra pleads not guilty in Laken Riley slaying case

It was the first homicide on the grounds of Georgia’s flagship university in more than two decades.

Ibarra was arrested the next day.

Investigators say Ibarra, who entered the United States illegally from Venezuela, attempted to rape Riley, bashed her head with a rock and tried to asphyxiate her. He also allegedly thwarted her attempt to call police.

Police also say Ibarra allegedly peered through the apartment window of a female student earlier on the day Riley was killed.

Riley’s death became a flashpoint in the national debate over illegal immigration. Ibarra and two of his brothers entered the United States unlawfully in 2022 and 2023, according to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. They were all taken into custody in Athens on Feb. 23.

Diego Ibarra, 28, was charged with possessing a fake green card. He has pleaded not guilty and is in federal custody awaiting trial. Argenis Ibarra, 24, is being held at an ICE facility pending investigation of his immigration case. Only Jose Ibarra is charged in Riley’s death.