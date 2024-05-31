Jose Ibarra pleads not guilty in Laken Riley slaying case

ATHENS — The man accused of the February slaying of nursing student Laken Riley on the University of Georgia campus pleaded not guilty to murder on Friday.
Jose Ibarra, 26, entered his plea in Athens-Clarke County Superior Court on 10 charges: three counts of felony murder and single counts of malice murder, kidnapping with bodily injury, aggravated assault with intent to rape, aggravated battery, hindering a 911 call, tampering with evidence and spying. Riley’s family members — mother Allyson Phillips, father Jason Riley and stepfather John Phillips — were in the courtroom. Her mother began to cry when Ibarra, shackled and wearing black dress pants and a button-up dress shirt, was led into the courtroom
Riley’s body was discovered by police on Feb. 22 in a wooded area near the university’s intramural fields. She had gone for a jog that morning.
It was the first homicide on the grounds of Georgia’s flagship university in more than two decades.
Ibarra was arrested the next day.
Investigators say Ibarra, who entered the United States illegally from Venezuela, attempted to rape Riley, bashed her head with a rock and tried to asphyxiate her. He also allegedly thwarted her attempt to call police.
Police also say Ibarra allegedly peered through the apartment window of a female student earlier on the day Riley was killed.
Riley’s death became a flashpoint in the national debate over illegal immigration. Ibarra and two of his brothers entered the United States unlawfully in 2022 and 2023, according to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. They were all taken into custody in Athens on Feb. 23.
Diego Ibarra, 28, was charged with possessing a fake green card. He has pleaded not guilty and is in federal custody awaiting trial. Argenis Ibarra, 24, is being held at an ICE facility pending investigation of his immigration case. Only Jose Ibarra is charged in Riley’s death.
