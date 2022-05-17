Killer’s execution delayed pending Georgia Supreme Court appeal

The five-member State Board of Pardons and Paroles denied clemency Monday during a closed-door hearing lasting much of the day. According to Presnell’s execution warrant signed last month, the Department of Corrections has through May 24 at noon to carry out the execution.

In a clemency petition, Presnell’s attorney Monet Brewerton-Palmer said “significant cognitive impairments” and abusive an childhood may have contributed to her client’s crimes. Sexual abuse was “endemic” in Presnell’s family, she wrote, and he was raised in an abusive and unstable environment.

Attorneys representing the Federal Defender Program contend the state’s decision to execute Presnell violates a written agreement with the AG’s office postponing most executions until after the COVID-19 pandemic.