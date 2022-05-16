BREAKING: Parole board denies clemency for convicted child killer

A lawsuit filed last week against the state and Attorney General Chris Carr contends the decision to execute Presnell now violates last year’s written agreement with the AG’s office postponing most executions until after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The emergency hearing was still being argued at 5:30 p.m.

Presnell kidnapped two Cobb County girls as they walked home from Russell Elementary School in May 1976, raping a 10-year-old and then drowning her 8-year-old friend in a nearby creek when she tried to run. He was sentenced to death later that year, and again in 1999 after his first sentence was overturned.

In the clemency filing submitted to the parole board, Brewerton-Palmer asked that her client’s scheduled execution be delayed and ultimately commuted to life in prison without parole.

The 51-page filing suggests Presnell has severe brain damage stemming from his mother’s heavy drinking while she was pregnant. Sexual abuse was “endemic” in Presnell’s family, his lawyer said, and he was raised in an abusive and unstable environment.

It also details his nearly five decades on death row, during which he was routinely raped and beaten at two state prisons.

“People can and will debate whether Mr. Presnell has served enough time, but nobody can dispute that he has served hard time,” Brewerton-Palmer wrote. “His crime was the worst of the worst — and so has his sentence been.”

