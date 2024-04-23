Crime & Public Safety

Kennesaw day care employee arrested on child cruelty charges

Misty Lanier was arrested by Cobb County police on four felony counts of first-degree cruelty to children.

By
33 minutes ago

A Cobb County day care worker was arrested on multiple counts of child cruelty after she was seen on security camera footage repeatedly hitting a child and forcing her onto a cot earlier this month, according to her arrest warrant.

Misty Brealynn Lanier, 23, of Cartersville, was booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center on April 17 on four felony counts of first-degree cruelty to children, online jail records show. Lanier is accused of physically abusing a girl at a Childtime day care location on Cobb Parkway in Kennesaw on April 1.

Lanier remains in jail without bond. A Childtime spokeswoman said Lanier is no longer employed at the company.

According to court documents, the alleged incident began at about 11:30 a.m. and lasted just less than 10 minutes. Lanier can be seen on video dropping the girl onto a cot, causing the child to hit her head, the warrant said. It also contends that Lanier flipped the girl onto her stomach and hit her “excessively” before walking away. The arrest warrant does not disclose the age of the victim.

The warrant describes Lanier returning to the cot and holding the girl’s head down while hitting her in the back again. Lanier is then accused of picking the girl up and slamming her into the wall in a corner of the room before again forcing her into the cot and hitting her in the back. The pattern continues as the girl tries to get up from the cot and Lanier keeps forcing her back and hitting her, causing the girl’s head to hit the wall multiple times, the warrant said.

Lanier was arrested by Cobb police more than two weeks after the incident. The Childtime spokeswoman said the day care would continue to assist in the investigation.

About the Author

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

