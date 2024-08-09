Judge denies mistrial in Young Thug case but rebukes prosecutors

Defense attorneys have complained for nearly two years that prosecutors are intentionally withholding discovery evidence required to be turned over before the start of trial.

At issue in recent mistrial motions were remarks the state’s star witness, Kenneth Copeland, made during a secret June 10 meeting with his attorney, then-presiding Judge Ural Glanville, and prosecutors.

At the meeting, Copeland said, “I have never been truthful a day in my life,” according to the transcript. It was information defense attorneys found out about only after seeking Glanville’s removal from the case.

Whitaker acknowledged that as the prosecution’s key witness, Copeland’s statement would have been helpful to the defense.

“Copeland may have little credibility. He may speak in hyperbole,” Whitaker wrote. “But the fact remains that for a defense attorney, this nugget by a key state’s witness is gold.”

She said prosecutors not only failed to alert defense attorneys of Copeland’s statement, but also asserted in court filings that they weren’t entitled to know the contents of the secret meeting.

“... This amounted to suppression, whether willful or otherwise, of what was objectively Brady impeachment material,” Whitaker wrote.

Whitaker said the lapse was “likely inadvertent” on the part of the state and said she “does not attribute bad faith to anyone on this issue.”

“This does not appear to the court to have been a purposeful violation,” she wrote, “but rather a negligent overlooking of the impeachment value of Copeland’s in chambers statement.”

Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, is accused of being the co-founder and leader of Young Slime Life, which prosecutors allege is a criminal street gang based in south Atlanta. Williams’ attorneys deny the charges and maintain that YSL is simply the name of the star’s record label.

The 32-year-old Grammy winner has been in jail since his May 2022 arrest.

Ultimately, the defense learned of Copeland’s statement in time to use it at trial, the judge said, “so the failure to produce/suppression of this information does not – technically – amount to a Brady violation.”

“But the fact that a violation of a defendant’s constitutional rights has been averted does not, under these circumstances, provide cause for celebration,” she wrote.

Instead, she said it is “cause for sober reflection and an examination of processes, procedures, and approaches” that allowed this to occur.

Attorney Doug Weinstein, who had filed one of the mistrial motions on behalf of his client Deamonte Kendrick, said they were disappointed with Judge Whitaker’s ruling. Although Glanville’s removal from the case might make “for fair proceedings going forward,” Weinstein said it does not remedy the last 19 months of “due process violations.”

“The damage done by Judge Glanville and the state has infected the entire body of this trial and emergency amputation of the judge can’t save it,” Weinstein said.

Because this wasn’t the first allegation of prosecutorial misconduct in the case, Whitaker ordered that the entire prosecution team working the trial “submit to training on Brady and other professional obligations of a prosecutor.” Brady violations occur when prosecutors fail to turn over evidence that could be helpful to a defendant’s case.

Whitaker said she will provide the training video from the Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council of Georgia and that the viewing would occur under her direction.

A spokesman for the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office declined to comment on the judge’s ruling.

