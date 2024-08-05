Trump’s remarks come just two days after a rally in Atlanta, during which he referred to the city as “a killing field.”

Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, is accused of being the co-founder and leader of Young Slime Life. Fulton prosecutors say YSL is a criminal street gang based in south Atlanta which is responsible for drug deals, robberies and a spate of shootings that left at least three people dead

The rappers’ attorneys say YSL is simply the name of the star’s record label. Williams’ ongoing 20-month-long trial has become the longest in Georgia history.

Trump is charged with conspiring to overturn the 20202 election in Georgia. He has denied wrongdoing.

During Monday’s livestream, Ross called Williams a “friend” and suggested he and Trump were both being treated unfairly by Willis. The Fulton DA is a frequent target of Trump’s attacks. He mocked her Saturday during his visit to Georgia.