Young Thug being treated ‘very unfairly’ in Atlanta gang case, Trump says

Former president and Atlanta rapper both charged with racketeering in Fulton County
By
Updated 1 hour ago

Embattled Atlanta rapper Young Thug received support from an unlikely ally — Donald Trump.

The former president weighed in Monday on the criminal trial of the Grammy-winning musician. Both men are being prosecuted for racketeering by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

“I’ve heard about him, and I heard he’s being treated very unfairly by her,” Trump said when asked about Young Thug during an interview Monday with streamer Adin Ross. “So, he’s got to be treated fairly.”

Trump’s remarks come just two days after a rally in Atlanta, during which he referred to the city as “a killing field.”

Atlanta Rapper Young Thug is seen moments before the start of the second week of his trial at Fulton County Superior Court on Monday, Dec. 4, 2023.

Credit: Miguel Martinez

icon to expand image

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, is accused of being the co-founder and leader of Young Slime Life. Fulton prosecutors say YSL is a criminal street gang based in south Atlanta which is responsible for drug deals, robberies and a spate of shootings that left at least three people dead

The rappers’ attorneys say YSL is simply the name of the star’s record label. Williams’ ongoing 20-month-long trial has become the longest in Georgia history.

ExploreWhy is Young Thug on trial in Atlanta? Key details about the longest trial in Georgia history

Trump is charged with conspiring to overturn the 20202 election in Georgia. He has denied wrongdoing.

During Monday’s livestream, Ross called Williams a “friend” and suggested he and Trump were both being treated unfairly by Willis. The Fulton DA is a frequent target of Trump’s attacks. He mocked her Saturday during his visit to Georgia.

ExploreLatest news about the Atlanta YSL gang trial

