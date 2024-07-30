Young Thug, others will remain in jail for now, new judge rules

“I’m not going to reconsider any bond issues that have already been considered and ruled upon by another court absent legitimate changed circumstances,” Whitaker told defense attorneys.

Several attorneys argued that Chief Judge Ural Glanville’s recusal over his handling of a secret, ex-parte meeting with prosecutors and a state’s witness constituted a legitimate change.

“So that the record is clear, the basis for the recusal of Judge Glanville was not that he was biased, was not that the ex-parte itself was improper,” Whitaker told defense attorneys. “It was that Judge Glanville engaged in an exposition on the facts in making his rulings on the motion to recuse.”

She also weighed in on the length of the trial, which officially began with jury selection in January 2023.

“It is unfortunate that this case has lasted as long as it has,” Whitaker said. “It is unfortunate that there have been delays in this case, but those do not, in this court’s mind, amount to the claim of changed circumstances that make it appropriate to reconsider bond.”

Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, is accused of being the co-founder and leader of Young Slime Life, which prosecutors allege is a criminal street gang based in south Atlanta. Williams’ attorneys deny the charges.

The Grammy-winning musician has been in jail since his May 2022 arrest. His attorney, Brian Steel, said the musician was willing to remain on house arrest , wear an ankle monitor and have an off-duty law enforcement officer watch him at home if he was granted bond.

Whitaker inherited the case earlier this month after Glanville was recused over his handling of the secret June 10 meeting. Four attorneys have filed motions seeking a mistrial, but Whitaker denied two of those on Tuesday as she appeared ready to move forward with the case.

She also said she has started the lengthy process of catching up on witness testimony and 19 months of rulings by the previous judge.

“I absolutely intend to familiarize myself with what has gone on in this trial prior to me getting involved in it, I’ve already begun to,” Whitaker told attorneys and defendants. She also said Glanville’s court reporter has begun transcribing everything for her to read over.