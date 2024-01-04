How to attend memorial service, procession for slain Spalding deputy

Metro Atlanta residents and members of the law enforcement community from across the country are set to honor and remember Sgt. Marc Andrew McIntyre during his memorial service in Spalding County on Friday, a week after he was killed in the line of duty.

The veteran deputy, 55, known to his colleagues as “Mac,” was hit by a shotgun blast Dec. 29 while he and another deputy were responding to a disturbance at a home on Deason Street near Griffin.

The suspected shooter, Todd Lamont Harper, 57, was arrested and charged with murder after an hours-long standoff, the sheriff’s office said.