How the AJC covered cases featured in the third season of ‘ATL Homicide’

Episode 1: The death of Ladeddrick Love

From Oct. 10, 2013

3 convicted in drug dealer’s revenge killing

The man accused of being the gunman in a 2010 shooting that killed a 19-year-old and injured a 2-year-old pleaded guilty this week, the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office said. ...

Episode 2: The death of Dennis McGuire

From Aug. 10, 2012

Serial killer may have slain 4 in S.W. Atlanta

Police believe there is a strong likelihood that a serial killer murdered three men over the past 11 years in the Cativo Drive neighborhood of southwest Atlanta, a homicide detective said Thursday. Authorities also see a potential connection to a fourth victim. ...

From Aug. 10, 2012

Suspected serial killer waives court hearing

A suspected serial killer waived his first appearance hearing Saturday in Fulton County Superior Court. William Howard Davis, linked by police to at least three killings in southwest Atlanta, did not appear in court and remains in jail. His next court date has not been set but will come after an indictment. ...

Evelyn McGuire, seen here in 2009, was convinced William Howard Davis had killed her husband, Dennis, before he was an official suspect. The two lived three doors from each other.

From Aug. 11, 2012

The alleged killer next door: Neighbors lived with suspicions, fear of suspect

The caller ID listed a local church. Evelyn McGuire answered the phone, unaware that the man she believed killed her husband was on the other end. “The hair stood up on my body,” recalled McGuire, whose husband, Dennis, was shot twice while in the couple’s backyard on Nov. 10, 2007. ...

Episode 3: The deaths of Ernest Wilson and Lamar Francis

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution did not give this case much coverage, but did mention it in a “Law & Order” brief in the newspaper’s July 15, 2004 edition.

This "Law & Order" brief appeared in the July 15, 2004 edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The AJC did not cover the events featured in episodes 4 and 5.