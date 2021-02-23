How the AJC covered cases featured in the third season of ‘ATL Homicide’

The TVOne true-crime show “ATL Homicide” is now into its third season, and continues to recreate cases as told by David Quinn and Vince Velazquez, two retired Atlanta Police Department homicide detectives. The show’s unique format intertwines narration by Quinn, Velazquez, and other APD investigators, with re-enactments by actors.
In 2019, the Atlanta City Council recognized Quinn and Velazquez for their homicide detective experience and for raising awareness to issues officers and victims face when solving violent crime cases.
Some of the cases featured on the show were followed extensively for years by Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporters while others appeared briefly in the newspaper’s “Law & Order” briefs column. Other cases weren’t covered by the paper at all.
Listed below are highlights from how the AJC covered some of the events featured in the third season of “ATL Homicide.”
-----------------------
Episode 1: The death of Ladeddrick Love
From Oct. 10, 2013
3 convicted in drug dealer’s revenge killing
The man accused of being the gunman in a 2010 shooting that killed a 19-year-old and injured a 2-year-old pleaded guilty this week, the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office said. ...
-----------------------
Episode 2: The death of Dennis McGuire
From Aug. 10, 2012
Serial killer may have slain 4 in S.W. Atlanta
Police believe there is a strong likelihood that a serial killer murdered three men over the past 11 years in the Cativo Drive neighborhood of southwest Atlanta, a homicide detective said Thursday. Authorities also see a potential connection to a fourth victim. ...
From Aug. 10, 2012
Suspected serial killer waives court hearing
A suspected serial killer waived his first appearance hearing Saturday in Fulton County Superior Court. William Howard Davis, linked by police to at least three killings in southwest Atlanta, did not appear in court and remains in jail. His next court date has not been set but will come after an indictment. ...
From Aug. 11, 2012
The alleged killer next door: Neighbors lived with suspicions, fear of suspect
The caller ID listed a local church. Evelyn McGuire answered the phone, unaware that the man she believed killed her husband was on the other end. “The hair stood up on my body,” recalled McGuire, whose husband, Dennis, was shot twice while in the couple’s backyard on Nov. 10, 2007. ...
-----------------------
Episode 3: The deaths of Ernest Wilson and Lamar Francis
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution did not give this case much coverage, but did mention it in a “Law & Order” brief in the newspaper’s July 15, 2004 edition.
The AJC did not cover the events featured in episodes 4 and 5.