Atlanta moves to preserve Ponce’s iconic Kodak building as historic landmark

The Old Kodak building, located at 300 Pone De Leon Avenue NE, in Atlanta's Old Fourth Ward community, Monday, January 11, 2021. The City of Atlanta is moving forward with plans to designate the old Kodak building on Ponce De Leon Avenue as a historic landmark. If approved, the building at 300 Ponce De Leon Avenue would be protected from demolition or other changes with out the written consent of the city's Urban Design Commission. Last month, the city announced it also plans to name The Atlanta Eagle, located next to the Kodak building, as a landmark site.
Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

By J.D. Capelouto, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The city of Atlanta is moving forward with plans to designate the old Kodak building on Ponce de Leon Avenue as a historic landmark.

If approved, the building at 300 Ponce de Leon Ave. would be protected from demolition or other changes without the written consent of the city’s Urban Design Commission.

Last month, the city announced it also plans to name the LGBTQ club the Atlanta Eagle, located next to the Kodak building, as a landmark site. They both were on the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation’s list of 10 Places in Peril last year. The annual list aims to raise awareness for historic spots around the state that are at risk of demolition or inappropriate development.

Historic Atlanta, a nonprofit focused on preservation, has also advocated for the buildings to be protected. In a press release Saturday, the organization thanked the city for beginning the preservation process. A public hearing is scheduled for this Wednesday, Jan. 13 at 4 p.m.

The Kodak building was built in the early 1900s as a private residence. Star Photo moved into the building in 1951 as Ponce was transformed into a busy commercial corridor, and the building was plastered in signage, including the Kodak sign.

More recently, the building served as the campaign headquarters for former Atlanta Mayor Shirley Franklin.

An Atlanta Department of City Planning report found that the building meets the criteria to be a landmark site.

