Atlanta moves to preserve Ponce’s iconic Kodak building as historic landmark

If approved, the building at 300 Ponce de Leon Ave. would be protected from demolition or other changes without the written consent of the city’s Urban Design Commission.

Last month, the city announced it also plans to name the LGBTQ club the Atlanta Eagle, located next to the Kodak building, as a landmark site. They both were on the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation’s list of 10 Places in Peril last year. The annual list aims to raise awareness for historic spots around the state that are at risk of demolition or inappropriate development.