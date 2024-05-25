Crime & Public Safety

Blake’s on the Park nightclub in Midtown catches fire

Blake's on the Park is located in the 200 block of 10th Street in Midtown.

By
16 minutes ago

A popular nightclub in Midtown went up in flames Saturday morning, officials told Channel 2 Action News.

Firefighters were called to Blake’s on the Park, an LGBTQ+ club on 10th Street, after the business had already closed early in the morning. Blake’s closes at 3 a.m. on Saturdays, according to their site.

The fire is believed to have started in a back storage area in the club’s upper level while no one was inside, Channel 2 reported. Authorities told the news station that the blaze did not cause serious structural damage, but there is water and smoke damage throughout the building.

A cause was not provided.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has reached out to The Atlanta Fire and Rescue Department and Blake’s for more information.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

