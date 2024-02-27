Funeral today for Georgia trooper killed while investigating crash

The funeral service will be held this morning for Trooper First Class Chase Winston Redner, who died in the line of duty.

Redner was killed in the line of duty Feb. 20 while investigating a deadly crash along I-75 in Clayton County, according to the Georgia State Patrol. He was 31.

It was “a servant’s heart” that led Redner to become a trooper, according to his family. First, Redner completed a degree in criminal justice at the University of North Georgia. Then he became a trooper, serving not only his state but also other troopers as an instructor.