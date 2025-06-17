Metro Atlanta
Metro Atlanta

Driver dispute leads to fatal shooting in Atlanta, police say

The victim, who was shot in the back, wrecked his vehicle into a vacant home, according to police.
By
1 hour ago

An incident involving two drivers turned violent Monday evening when a man was shot in the back and killed, Atlanta police said.

Officers responded to reports of a person shot in the 800 block of Rock Street near Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard in the Vine City neighborhood, police said. Authorities found the victim with a gunshot wound to his back just after 5:30 p.m.

He was turning his vehicle while driving when he and another driver exchanged words, “which led to the victim being shot and wrecking his vehicle into a vacant home,” police said.

The man whose identity was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities. Investigators with the homicide unit responded to the scene, police said.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Taylor Croft is a general assignment reporter on the breaking news team.

Follow Taylor Croft on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Atlanta police investigate deadly shooting at a southwest Atlanta home early Monday. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

Credit: Ben Hendren

Man shot, killed outside SW Atlanta home

Authorities say ‘narcotics and firearms’ were found inside the house, but they did not provide a motive for the shooting.

Man killed in Paulding alleged road rage shooting identified; arrest made

A man is dead and two women are in critical condition following a pair of separate shootings on metro Atlanta roads. At least one of the incidents involved road rage.

1 dead, 1 injured in northwest Atlanta shooting

The shooting in northwest Atlanta occurred at 1745 Defoor Place at about 12:45 a.m. Saturday

The Latest

A man takes in the view of Midtown from Piedmont Park's Lake Clara Meer. (John Spink/AJC)

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Atlanta City Council approves scaled-back tree ordinance

1h ago

Duluth man indicted after threatening U.S. senators, federal officials say

2 teens arrested after shooting at Briscoe Park in Snellville

Featured

The Juneteenth Atlanta Parade and Music Festival takes place Saturday beginning at The King Center and ending at Piedmont Park. Due to sponsorship difficulties, the event was shortened from three days to two this year. (Jenni Girtman for the AJC)

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Juneteenth Atlanta fest goes on despite near-cancellation amid ‘DEI attack’

Pullback by military and corporate sponsors amid the goverment's anti-DEI initiatives put this year’s Juneteenth event in difficult straits, organizer Bob Johnson said.

Study finds high ‘forever chemical’ levels in some Georgia residents’ blood

Emory University researchers have announced the results of a study that found many residents of two northwest Georgia cities have high levels of PFAS in their blood.

27-year-old drowns in Lake Lanier amid birthday celebration

27-year-old Ramon Diaz-Soria drowned in Lake Lanier when he jumped into the water with his unsecured life jacket. He didn't resurface.