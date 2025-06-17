An incident involving two drivers turned violent Monday evening when a man was shot in the back and killed, Atlanta police said.
Officers responded to reports of a person shot in the 800 block of Rock Street near Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard in the Vine City neighborhood, police said. Authorities found the victim with a gunshot wound to his back just after 5:30 p.m.
He was turning his vehicle while driving when he and another driver exchanged words, “which led to the victim being shot and wrecking his vehicle into a vacant home,” police said.
The man whose identity was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities. Investigators with the homicide unit responded to the scene, police said.
