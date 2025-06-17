An incident involving two drivers turned violent Monday evening when a man was shot in the back and killed, Atlanta police said.

Officers responded to reports of a person shot in the 800 block of Rock Street near Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard in the Vine City neighborhood, police said. Authorities found the victim with a gunshot wound to his back just after 5:30 p.m.

He was turning his vehicle while driving when he and another driver exchanged words, “which led to the victim being shot and wrecking his vehicle into a vacant home,” police said.