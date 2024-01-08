‘He became our hero’: Packed crowd salutes slain Coweta County deputy

His son died Jan. 4 after being hit by an Alabama police officer’s patrol car as he stepped out of his own vehicle at the end of a chase, according to investigators.

Nicknamed “Rosco” from a young age, it was only fitting that Eric became a law enforcement officer, his father said. His son always had a heart for service, Mark Minix said.

“I love him, but Jesus loves him more and he went home to his father,” he said. “He became our hero.”

Pastor Ken Adams thanked the community for the overwhelming show of support since Minix was killed. Minix and his wife, Trina, had been attending the church for about a year and had planned to become members. Adams pointed to the spot where Minix would sit on Sundays with his family.

“Eric has gotten a seat upgrade, and he has moved from coach to first class,” Adams said. “We thank God that he has got a seat with Jesus.”

The deputy’s death came during a devastating week for law enforcement officers in metro Atlanta.

On Dec. 29, Sgt. Marc McIntyre of the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office was shot and killed while responding to a domestic call near Griffin. His funeral was held Jan. 5. The same day, the Atlanta Police Department announced the death of Officer Kenya Galloway, who suffered a medical emergency before his shift began. His funeral arrangements hadn’t been announced as of midday Monday.

Born in Covington, Minix graduated from Athens Police Academy in 2014 and became working for the Coweta sheriff’s office that March. After two years, he transferred to the Tyrone Police Department. In Tyrone, Minix became a K-9 handler to Bruno, who stayed with him after the dog’s retirement.

When Minix returned to the sheriff’s office, Bruno temporarily came out of retirement. Later, Minix was the hander for Robbi.

“They loved him,” said Frank Mercer, who served as the Tyrone police chaplain.

Mercer said he last saw Minix in December and learned the deputy and his wife wanted to become members of the church they were attending. Mercer also recalled his friend’s laugh, along with his love for his wife and three daughters.

“He was a warrior to the end,” Mercer said. “He had a sense of calling in his life, Eric did.”

Major Warren Campbell with the sheriff’s office said Minix would be remembered for handling the job, not matter what came his way.

“He caught criminals and he shooed cows out of the road, and he did all of that with professionalism and honor,” said Campbell. He offered solace to mourners, saying, “We stand beside you and we stand behind you.”

HOW TO HELP

A GoFundMe page has been created to benefit the Minix family.

Donations can also be made to the Georgia Police K9 Foundation at GApolicek9foundation.org or Concerns of Police Survivors at Gacops.org.