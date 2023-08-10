Police officer struck, ‘seriously injured’ on I-85

A Fairburn police officer was struck by a motorist on I-85 south Wednesday night, the department said. It was at least the third such incident in the past few months involving metro police agencies.

The officer was responding to a motor vehicle accident when “a motorist failed to move over and struck the Officer’s patrol vehicle. The Officer just happened to be getting out of his car at the time of impact and was seriously injured,” the department said.

The officer is in stable condition and expected to recover. The incident closed 85 southbound for a time but it has since reopened.

“This is a reminder of why we urge drivers to slow down, move over, don’t drive distracted, and don’t drive under the influence,” the department said. “MOVE OVER and save lives!”

In March, a driver slammed into a Clayton County police car but managed to miss two officers who were working a crash on I-75. The patrol car was smashed but the officers were not injured. Also in March, a Sandy Springs police officer narrowly escaped injury when a driver on I-285 plowed into his parked patrol car while he worked a separate wreck.

Credit: Fairburn Police Credit: Fairburn Police