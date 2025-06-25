Breaking: TRAFFIC UPDATE | Deadly crash shuts down I-20 West leaving downtown Atlanta
TRAFFIC UPDATE | Deadly crash shuts down I-20 West leaving downtown Atlanta

A crash is blocking I-20 West at the Lee Street overpass early Thursday, June 25, 2025. (Georgia Department of Transportation)

Credit: Georgia Department of Transportation

Credit: Georgia Department of Transportation

A crash is blocking I-20 West at the Lee Street overpass early Thursday, June 25, 2025. (Georgia Department of Transportation)
By
Updated 18 minutes ago

A deadly crash is blocking all westbound lanes of I-20 as commuters leave downtown Atlanta early Thursday morning.

Details are limited, as police have not released information. The collision happened around 3 a.m. at the Lee Street overpass, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. The location is just outside the downtown area in the West End neighborhood.

A tractor-trailer and multiple vehicles appear to have been involved, according to Channel 2 Action News. Debris was scattered across the interstate, the news station reported, adding that at least one person was killed.

It’s unclear exactly how many vehicles were involved or what led to the crash.

Traffic is being diverted off the interstate onto Park Street, or Exit 55B, according to the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center. Commuters should avoid the area and use Joseph E. Boone Boulevard and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive as alternates, the Traffic Center advises.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @wsbtraffic on X.

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

