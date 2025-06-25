TRAFFIC UPDATE | Deadly crash shuts down I-20 West leaving downtown Atlanta

A deadly crash is blocking all westbound lanes of I-20 as commuters leave downtown Atlanta early Thursday morning.
Details are limited, as police have not released information. The collision happened around 3 a.m. at the Lee Street overpass, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. The location is just outside the downtown area in the West End neighborhood.
A tractor-trailer and multiple vehicles appear to have been involved, according to Channel 2 Action News. Debris was scattered across the interstate, the news station reported, adding that at least one person was killed.
It’s unclear exactly how many vehicles were involved or what led to the crash.
Traffic is being diverted off the interstate onto Park Street, or Exit 55B, according to the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center. Commuters should avoid the area and use Joseph E. Boone Boulevard and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive as alternates, the Traffic Center advises.
» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @wsbtraffic on X.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
2 teens injured in separate Clayton, DeKalb shootings hours apart
A 14-year-old was shot near Skate Zone in Clayton County on Wednesday night, and another teen — whose age was not released — was shot early Thursday morning in DeKalb County
No lights, no emergency: Sheriff’s office sued over death in deputy crash
Meriwether County deputy sped through intersection, hitting and killing 61-year-old, lawsuit says.
Featured
Heat advisory in effect as Atlanta temperatures tease triple-digits
A heat wave will have Atlanta temperatures feeling like triple digits this week, forecasters say.
Waymo has come to Atlanta. Here’s what it’s like to ride in a driverless car.
Waymo and its driverless cars have come to Atlanta and are ready to be booked.
Longest segment of Beltline to date opens on west side
The newly finished portion of the 6.8-mile continuous trail runs through historic Black communities.