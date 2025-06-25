TRAFFIC UPDATE | Deadly crash shuts down I-20 West leaving downtown Atlanta

A deadly crash is blocking all westbound lanes of I-20 as commuters leave downtown Atlanta early Thursday morning.

Details are limited, as police have not released information. The collision happened around 3 a.m. at the Lee Street overpass, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. The location is just outside the downtown area in the West End neighborhood.

A tractor-trailer and multiple vehicles appear to have been involved, according to Channel 2 Action News. Debris was scattered across the interstate, the news station reported, adding that at least one person was killed.