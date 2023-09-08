Gwinnett police need help finding suspect in shooting at Sugarloaf Mills mall

A suspect in a shooting at Sugarloaf Mills mall last month has been identified, and Gwinnett County police need help finding him.

An argument between the man and an employee of a shoe kiosk allegedly sparked the shooting that caused chaos for shoppers the evening of Aug. 5, according to police. No one was injured, but officers said the incident was “frightening and caused immediate panic among the patrons of the mall.”

Investigators turned to the public for help identifying the suspect and have since found enough evidence to obtain arrest warrants for 20-year-old Ethan Dumas. He faces three counts of aggravated assault, criminal damage to property in the first degree, terroristic threats and acts, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and reckless conduct.

Dumas’ location is unknown to authorities. He is described as being 5-foot-11 and about 170 pounds. A photo released Friday shows him with dreadlocks, but police said he no longer has them.

Police initially said they were seeking two suspects, but the second person is now being called a person of interest. Investigators have since learned his identity, and he is being sought for questioning. His name has not been publicly released.

The day of the shooting, Gwinnett officers were working security at the mall when they heard gunshots just after 7 p.m. and ran toward the sound as mall goers sprinted away, fearing it was an active shooter. As they ran through the food court, officers focused on at least one of the suspects, who they saw running into the parking lot, authorities said at the time. But they quickly lost sight of him.

The shooting was 10 months to the day after another shooting at the mall claimed the life of 18-year-old Elijah DeWitt. He was shot to death in the parking lot of Dave and Buster’s during an armed robbery attempt. Two suspects have been arrested.

Anyone with information on Dumas’ whereabouts or any witnesses who have video of the incident are asked to call Gwinnett detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.