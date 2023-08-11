2 sought in weekend shooting at Sugarloaf Mills that caused ‘immediate panic’

No one was injured by the gunfire, Gwinnett police say

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

13 minutes ago
Gwinnett County detectives are turning to the public for help in identifying and locating two suspects in a Saturday shooting that sent shoppers at Sugarloaf Mills mall into chaos.

Officers working security at the mall heard a few gunshots just after 7 p.m. and immediately ran toward the sound, authorities said. More officers quickly responded as mallgoers ran outside and began calling 911, fearing it was an active shooter.

No one was hurt by the gunfire, Gwinnett police said, but the incident was “frightening and caused immediate panic among the patrons of the mall.”

Several witnesses told police that an argument had taken place between two suspects and an employee of a shoe kiosk, a department spokesperson said. The argument then turned into a fight, which allegedly ended with one or both suspects firing shots at the employee and putting the public at risk, police said.

On Friday, detectives released surveillance video they said showed the two suspects running through the mall. One suspect had short hair and was wearing all black with a backpack. The other had slightly longer hair and was wearing white or tan shorts with a black T-shirt.

No other identifying information was released about the suspects, who are facing charges of aggravated assault.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact detectives at 770-513-5300. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website..

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

