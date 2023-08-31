Gwinnett officials seek help identifying body found at construction site

Gwinnett County officials are asking for the public’s help as they work to identify the body of a man found on a construction site in early August.

Officers were called to the scene on Live Oak Parkway near Norcross on Aug. 7 after construction workers came across the body, Gwinnett police said. An incident report said the body was next to a pile of dirt in the woods.

The medical examiner performed an autopsy, but investigators are still working to determine the cause and manner of the man’s death.

Because the identity is still unknown, the medical examiner released a description to the public: Hispanic male, 20 to 50 years old, 5-foot-2 to 5-foot-6, between 130 and 150 pounds. The man was wearing blue jeans over blue, red and white pajama pants, a gray tank top, a tan Nike hoodie and a white metal beaded necklace, police said.

He also had distinctive tattoos on both arms, according to police. On his left forearm, he had a tattoo that said “John 3:16″ and another showing a cross and rosary. On his right forearm, he had a tattoo of the name “Maria” with wings and two nautical stars.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Gwinnett County Medical Examiner’s Office at 678-442-3160.