Gwinnett bakery owner killed over $50 during attempted robbery, warrants say

Fejzic was found unconscious and suffering from several gunshot wounds around 7 a.m. in the parking lot of the business that was owned by him and his family, police said. Officers rendered aid, but he died at the scene.

“It came as a huge tragedy to the community,” family friend Kenan Mustic told Channel 2 Action News. “He was an outstanding person in the community. Just became a father recently.”

Lawrenceville police officers immediately began looking for witnesses and reviewing surveillance footage.

On Sunday morning, they arrested Taylor, who is facing charges of murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to online records.

Police said no other suspects are believed to be involved in the incident, which remains under investigation.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Detective Sampson at GSampson@LawrencevillePD.com or call 770-670-5145.

