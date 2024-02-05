Gwinnett bakery owner killed over $50 during attempted robbery, warrants say

A sum of just $50 led to the killing of a bakery owner who was shot outside his family-owned Lawrenceville business over the weekend, according to arrest warrants obtained Monday.
Leroy Taylor, 38, is accused of shooting 37-year-old Ervin Fejzic at least once with an assault-style rifle Saturday morning during an attempted robbery outside Fejzic Euro Bakery on Scenic Highway, Lawrenceville police said.
Before the gunfire, Taylor allegedly pointed the gun at Fejzic and demanded the small amount of cash, which the victim had previously grabbed from his vehicle, the warrants stated.
Fejzic was found unconscious and suffering from several gunshot wounds around 7 a.m. in the parking lot of the business that was owned by him and his family, police said. Officers rendered aid, but he died at the scene.
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
“It came as a huge tragedy to the community,” family friend Kenan Mustic told Channel 2 Action News. “He was an outstanding person in the community. Just became a father recently.”
Lawrenceville police officers immediately began looking for witnesses and reviewing surveillance footage.
On Sunday morning, they arrested Taylor, who is facing charges of murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to online records.
Credit: Lawrenceville Police Department
Credit: Lawrenceville Police Department
Police said no other suspects are believed to be involved in the incident, which remains under investigation.
Anyone with more information is asked to contact Detective Sampson at GSampson@LawrencevillePD.com or call 770-670-5145.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author