Man dead after shooting outside Lawrenceville bakery

Police are asking for the public’s help after a man was fatally shot Saturday morning outside a Lawrenceville bakery, authorities said.
Gunfire erupted around 7 a.m. outside the Fejzic Euro Bakery on Scenic Highway. Officers responded to the business after receiving a 911 call that someone had been shot.
At the scene, police said they found a 37-year-old man unconscious and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot. Officers rendered aid, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not released.
Lawrenceville police officers immediately began looking for witnesses and reviewing surveillance footage and described the scene as “very active.”
Officials are asking anyone who was in the area of Gwinnett Drive and Scenic Highway at the time of the shooting to contact Detective Sampson at GSampson@LawrencevillePD.com or call 770-670-5145 with information they may have.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author