Man dead after shooting outside Lawrenceville bakery

Police are asking for the public’s help after a man was fatally shot Saturday morning outside a Lawrenceville bakery, authorities said.

Gunfire erupted around 7 a.m. outside the Fejzic Euro Bakery on Scenic Highway. Officers responded to the business after receiving a 911 call that someone had been shot.

At the scene, police said they found a 37-year-old man unconscious and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot. Officers rendered aid, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not released.