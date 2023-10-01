15-year-old shot to death outside metro Atlanta high school football game

BreakingNews
A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed outside a metro Atlanta high school football game Saturday afternoon, according to police.

The shooting happened shortly before 5 p.m. near Griffin High School, police said. Griffin police officers and Spalding County deputies were at the school for a 2 p.m. game between Griffin and Spalding County.

At around 4:42 p.m., officers heard gunshots fired in the area, according to Investigator Richard Powell with Griffin police. After searching the area, law enforcement officers located a 15-year-old boy at the intersection of South 5th and West Poplar streets, Powell said in an emailed statement.

“The victim was transported to Spalding Regional Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries,” police said.

No further details about the shooting were released late Saturday. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Griffin police at 770-229-6452.

