GBI: Armed 78-year-old shot, killed by police in South Georgia

Officers commanded Streat to drop his gun and tried to stun him with a Taser when he refused to comply, the GBI said. After the Taser was unsuccessful, an officer shot Streat, according to the state agency. He was taken to Coffee County Regional Medical Center but later died from his wounds.

The GBI has opened an independent investigation into the shooting at the request of local officials. This is the 17th such incident the state agency has investigated this year.