Crime & Public Safety

Gainesville man arrested, charged in California woman’s 1988 killing

Aloysius Winthrop James, 57, of Gainesville, is charged with murder in the death of 30-year-old Ofelia Sandoval in California in 1988.

Updated 15 minutes ago

A Hall County man has been arrested in connection with the killing of a woman in California more than 35 years ago.

Aloysius Winthrop James, 57, of Gainesville, was arrested last week and booked into the Hall County Jail, charged with murder in the death of 30-year-old Ofelia Sandoval.

In September 1988, the Santa Maria (California) Police Department responded to an incident that took place at the Town Center Motel in the 200 block of North Broadway. Authorities said the case eventually grew cold, but it remained open.

James lived in Santa Maria at the time.

He was taken into custody April 16 by the Santa Maria detective bureau at his Gainesville residence with the help of two local agencies: the Gainesville Police Department and the Hall County Sheriff’s Office’s SWAT team. The FBI Task Force, the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office and the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office were also involved.

James is being held without bond. Officials in California plan to extradite him to Santa Barbara County.

Police said there could be unreported crimes and additional victims related to James involving threats, sexual assault, domestic abuse and other crimes. Anyone with more information is asked to contact Santa Maria police Detective Nate Craven at 805-928-3781, ext. 1610, or ncraven@cityofsantamaria.org.

Jillian Price covers local news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She is a graduate of Baylor University and the University of Texas at Austin. She joined the AJC in 2022 and mainly covers Gwinnett County cities.

