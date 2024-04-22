Gainesville man arrested, charged in California woman’s 1988 killing

A Hall County man has been arrested in connection with the killing of a woman in California more than 35 years ago.

Aloysius Winthrop James, 57, of Gainesville, was arrested last week and booked into the Hall County Jail, charged with murder in the death of 30-year-old Ofelia Sandoval.

In September 1988, the Santa Maria (California) Police Department responded to an incident that took place at the Town Center Motel in the 200 block of North Broadway. Authorities said the case eventually grew cold, but it remained open.