FRIDAY’S WEATHER: Week finishes with cool temperatures and clear skies

Scattered showers are expected in the second half of the weekend but should be nowhere near as disruptive as the storms earlier this week. The weather is forecast to return to average January temperatures after the rain moves out Monday, but some clouds will stick around for the beginning of next week.

Despite chillier overnight temperatures, weather for the next several days will steer clear of extremes and will not drop below freezing. Metro Atlanta residents will have several days to recover from the previous week’s weather whiplash.

