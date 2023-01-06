ajc logo
X

FRIDAY’S WEATHER: Week finishes with cool temperatures and clear skies

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
24 minutes ago

A tumultuous week for weather in metro Atlanta has stabilized into a pattern of cool temperatures and clear, sunny skies ahead of the weekend.

Friday starts off cold with early-morning temperatures in the 30s but will warm to above-average highs in the mid-50s under a cloudless sky, Channel 2 meteorologist Brian Monahan said. A week that saw intense rain and flooding will finish with no chance of precipitation.

“Yes, it’s a little cold, but it should be,” Monahan said. “It’s early January.”

Saturday’s weather will follow much the same pattern as Friday, with temperatures rising even higher into the low 60s.

“Next chance for a little bit of rain, that’s going to get here on Sunday,” Monahan said.

Scattered showers are expected in the second half of the weekend but should be nowhere near as disruptive as the storms earlier this week. The weather is forecast to return to average January temperatures after the rain moves out Monday, but some clouds will stick around for the beginning of next week.

Despite chillier overnight temperatures, weather for the next several days will steer clear of extremes and will not drop below freezing. Metro Atlanta residents will have several days to recover from the previous week’s weather whiplash.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @ajcwsbtraffic on Twitter.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Cops: Man nabbed while stealing $22K worth of items from luxury store in Buckhead10h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / AJC

Georgia’s governor blasts tailgating policy at football title game
20h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Staff

Jimbo Fisher to hire Bobby Petrino, bad guy and diminished coach
16h ago

Credit: robert.andres@ajc.com

MARTA parts ways with deputy general manager
11h ago

Credit: robert.andres@ajc.com

MARTA parts ways with deputy general manager
11h ago

Credit: Matt York

Masters champions could be in for dinner unlike any other
The Latest

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Cops: Man nabbed while stealing $22K worth of items from luxury store in Buckhead
10h ago
Paulding man gets 25 years in prison for stabbing wife with butcher knife, officials say
10h ago
Atlanta police release video of Christmas Eve homicide suspect, increase reward
13h ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / AJC

Georgia governor blasts ban on tailgating at CFB championship game
20h ago
Doctors offer perspective on Bills’ Damar Hamlin’s serious injury
Everything you need to know about Georgia’s congressional delegation, 2023-2024
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top