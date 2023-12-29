FRIDAY’S WEATHER | Snow possible tonight in far North Georgia mountains

The coldest day of the week so far brings with it the chance of snow flurries in the North Georgia mountains, but it likely won’t be quite cold enough in metro Atlanta to see any snow.
Friday’s high temperature will barely reach into the mid-40s, but conditions will still be too warm and dry to expect flurries in town, according to Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Jennifer Lopez. A slight atmospheric disturbance could cause snow to fall on the state’s tallest mountaintops, and there’s a 20% chance of precipitation in Atlanta.
“Here in Atlanta and across the metro area, not expecting much,” Lopez said about the city’s chance of snow. “And anything that does come into the mountains, we really expect less than half an inch, and that would be at the highest elevation.”
The day is otherwise expected to be breezy, mostly cloudy and cold before warmer air moves in over the weekend, Lopez said. Saturday’s weather will be similar but New Year’s Eve will be about 10 degrees warmer, with highs predicted in the mid-50s.
The best chance to see some sunshine Friday will come in the morning before clouds move in around 10 a.m., according to Channel 2. That cloud cover is expected to dissipate by Saturday afternoon, and Sunday should be one of the mildest, sunniest days of the week.
Next week could see some rain early on, but the weather will mostly remain sunny with highs in the low-50s little chance of rain on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
