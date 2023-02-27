Feds: California man sent to prison for stalking targeted Georgia girl

The second case in California took place in July and August 2020, after another victim told Roberts not to communicate with her anymore, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. In response, Roberts sent threatening messages to the woman, her sister and one of the woman’s friends. He threatened to distribute nude photos of the woman, as well as threatening to send someone to rape her and even kill her and her family.

Roberts also created a Craigslist ad offering a room for rent at the woman’s home that told potential renters to “stop by any time,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. The texts and other online messages Roberts sent led prosecutors to accuse him of causing “substantial emotional distress” for the woman and that he put his victims in “reasonable fear of death and serious bodily injury,” according to court documents.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Roberts was harassing and threatening these victims just months after being paroled from a California state prison, where he was serving a sentence related to “stalking and extorting young women online.”

Roberts has been in federal custody since December 2020 and will now spend an additional seven years in federal prison after his sentencing, officials said. There is no parole in the federal prison system.