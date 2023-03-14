Family displaced after fire engulfs SW Atlanta home; vehicle destroyed

Crews were dispatched around 1:20 a.m. to the residence in the 2100 block of Macon Drive following the report of a structure fire, Atlanta fire spokeswoman Alyssa Richardson said. Firefighters arrived at the single-family home within five minutes and conducted an offensive attack on the blaze.

As firefighters responded, a vehicle caught on fire in the carport, officials added. Crews put out that blaze, but the car was destroyed.