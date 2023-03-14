Family displaced after fire engulfs SW Atlanta home; vehicle destroyed

A family in southwest Atlanta was displaced after a fire destroyed their home near South Bend Park early Tuesday, authorities said.
Crews were dispatched around 1:20 a.m. to the residence in the 2100 block of Macon Drive following the report of a structure fire, Atlanta fire spokeswoman Alyssa Richardson said. Firefighters arrived at the single-family home within five minutes and conducted an offensive attack on the blaze.
As firefighters responded, a vehicle caught on fire in the carport, officials added. Crews put out that blaze, but the car was destroyed.
There were no injuries, Richardson said. It’s unclear how many family members lived there, but a child’s skates were seen on the grass outside the residence.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
