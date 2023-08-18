Failure to process bloody scene leads to Clayton County internal probe

A fatally injured man, a bloody crime scene and unanswered questions led Clayton County police to open an internal investigation into the handling of what is now a homicide case.

Ivan Millman, 77, of Ellenwood, died Aug. 8 in hospice, nearly two weeks after officers responded to his home after reports of an injured person, Clayton police said Friday in a statement.

Officers had met with Millman and another man, who has not been publicly identified, on July 26 after being called to the home in the 2000 block of Deann Drive. They noticed that Millman was injured and called an ambulance, police said. Officials did not provide further details about the nature of his injuries.

Both men told officers that Millman had been attacked somewhere near downtown Atlanta, but they could not provide a specific location, according to police. A report was filed about the incident and Millman was taken to the hospital. Police did not say if investigators went inside the home when they responded to the initial call.

Between July 26 and Aug. 7, “the Clayton County Police Department did receive several calls in reference to the incident that occurred at the residence,” the police statement said.

At least one caller reported blood found inside the home July 30. That day, an officer responded to the home again and took photos inside the house, but the suspected crime scene was never officially processed for evidence, police said.

“An internal investigation has been launched into why more appropriate measures were not taken at that time,” police confirmed.

Police were called a final time Aug. 7 by a biohazard cleaning crew concerned that the home was a crime scene, the statement said. At that point, detectives were able to determine that Millman had been injured inside the house. Once investigators learned that the man was in hospice care, the scene was processed, police said. Millman died the next day.

Police said additional details were not available, including if a suspect has been identified.

