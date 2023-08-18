Failure to process bloody scene leads to Clayton County internal probe

Police officials investigating 77-year-old Ellenwood man’s death

Credit: Clayton County Police Department

Credit: Clayton County Police Department

Crime & Public Safety
By
7 minutes ago
X

A fatally injured man, a bloody crime scene and unanswered questions led Clayton County police to open an internal investigation into the handling of what is now a homicide case.

Ivan Millman, 77, of Ellenwood, died Aug. 8 in hospice, nearly two weeks after officers responded to his home after reports of an injured person, Clayton police said Friday in a statement.

Officers had met with Millman and another man, who has not been publicly identified, on July 26 after being called to the home in the 2000 block of Deann Drive. They noticed that Millman was injured and called an ambulance, police said. Officials did not provide further details about the nature of his injuries.

Both men told officers that Millman had been attacked somewhere near downtown Atlanta, but they could not provide a specific location, according to police. A report was filed about the incident and Millman was taken to the hospital. Police did not say if investigators went inside the home when they responded to the initial call.

Between July 26 and Aug. 7, “the Clayton County Police Department did receive several calls in reference to the incident that occurred at the residence,” the police statement said.

At least one caller reported blood found inside the home July 30. That day, an officer responded to the home again and took photos inside the house, but the suspected crime scene was never officially processed for evidence, police said.

“An internal investigation has been launched into why more appropriate measures were not taken at that time,” police confirmed.

Police were called a final time Aug. 7 by a biohazard cleaning crew concerned that the home was a crime scene, the statement said. At that point, detectives were able to determine that Millman had been injured inside the house. Once investigators learned that the man was in hospice care, the scene was processed, police said. Millman died the next day.

Police said additional details were not available, including if a suspect has been identified.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AJC

THE GATHERING 2023
LIVE: Former Vice President Mike Pence: “I did my duty,” on January 6th

FROM OUR PUBLISHER
Historic week shows our commitment to informing you
2h ago

Credit: Alex Brandon/AP

The Jolt: Trump’s surrender at Fulton jail could upstage GOP debate
5h ago

Credit: Charlie Neibergall/AP

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Trump indictment: Breaking down the ‘criminal enterprise’
6h ago

Credit: Charlie Neibergall/AP

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Trump indictment: Breaking down the ‘criminal enterprise’
6h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

ONLY ON AJC
TORPY: Thick Trump indictment means the legal fun is just starting
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: DeKalb County Police Department

UPDATE
Father of missing DeKalb 2-year-old arrested; boy still missing
1h ago
‘Fake officers’ can undermine community relationships, police say
17h ago
3 teens arrested in fatal shooting of man inside Clayton County home
18h ago
Featured

Credit: Darnell Wilburn/ Kennesaw State

KSU student’s baseball app among best at Apple coding challenge
Former first lady Rosalynn Carter will celebrate 96th birthday with butterflies
Politics: How to follow updates about Erick Erickson's event, the Gathering
22h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top