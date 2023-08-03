Driver suspected in deadly hit-and-run in Cobb turns himself in

A man accused of driving away after hitting and killing a 60-year-old pedestrian on a Mableton road has turned himself in, according to authorities.

Kristopher Johnson, 30, of Kennesaw, faces a charge of hit and run in connection with the Monday night death of Artie Dumas, Cobb County police said. Johnson surrendered Wednesday morning at the department’s traffic enforcement office.

Dumas was hit while crossing Floyd Road outside of the marked crosswalk near the intersection with Maran Lane. The area is a stone’s throw from the Mable House Arts Center.

Witnesses told crash investigators that the driver of a sedan, later determined to be a 2018 Hyundai Elantra, stopped briefly after the collision but then continued north on Floyd Road. Dumas died at the scene.

This crash remains under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3987.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.