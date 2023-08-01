Driver sought in hit-and-run that killed pedestrian in Cobb

Exclusive
Cobb County police are searching for a driver accused in a hit-and-run that left a person dead late Monday night in Mableton.

The person was hit around 10:30 p.m. while crossing Floyd Road outside of the marked crosswalk near the intersection with Maran Lane police said. Witnesses told investigators that the driver stopped briefly before taking off again.

The victim, whose name has not been released, died at the scene.

Police did not disclose any other details about the incident, including a description of the suspect’s vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3987.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

