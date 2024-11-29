Don’t be a holiday crime victim: Metro Atlanta police agencies offer safety tips

Track your packages and consider delivery options

Online shopping makes the season much easier for many. But packages sitting outside the front door for an extended period of time could be tempting for thieves. Officer Aaron Fix with Atlanta police said try to retrieve a package as soon as it is delivered.

“If you’re not able to be home during the delivery, you can also have someone else keeping an eye on your doorstep that day,” Fix said. “Limiting the time between delivery and retrieval is a simple, straightforward, way to avoid porch piracy.”

Also, consider shipping a package to a place of employment or a friend’s home, Marietta Officer Chuck McPhilamy suggested. Take advantage of delivery lockers or the ability to pick up an item at a store.

Install security cameras or smart doorbells

“Visible security devices can deter thieves and help document incidents if they occur,” Officer Aaron Wilson with Cobb County police said.

Burglars may get discouraged when they spot a camera, police said. Some cameras offer motion sensors so you’ll be alerted when someone is at the door and have speakers so you could tell a delivery driver where to put a package or tell a would-be thief he or she is being recorded.

Be cautious while shopping

For some, the holidays aren’t complete without a trip to a mall or other retails stores for shopping. Planning ahead can make shopping a fun tradition, according to Capt. Jay Baker with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.

“There is always safety in numbers, plus, it’s more fun to shop with someone else,” Baker said. “Criminals are less likely to target a group.”

Also, avoid carrying large amounts of cash and use a credit or debit card to pay when possible, he said. If carrying a purse, always keep it closed. Try to park in well-lit areas, police suggest.

Hide what you buy

If you have gifts in your car, put them in the trunk and out of sight, according to Sgt. Leon Millholland with Sandy Springs police. Avoid leaving valuables where would-be criminals can see them and possibly steal by breaking a window.

“If you make a very large purchase, be aware of your surroundings and make sure someone isn’t following you home from your shopping trip,” Baker said. “If they are, call 911.”

McPhilamy suggested this reminder: Lock, take, hide. Don’t make it easy for thieves to see what you have.

Don’t post travel plans on social media

If you’re planning to travel during the holidays, don’t announce it to everyone, Geof Gilland with Athens-Clarke County police suggests.

“Do not share your travel plans on social media to prevent burglars from targeting your home,” Gilland said. “If traveling, have a neighbor or trusted friend check on your house and collect your mail and packages.”

Also, make sure it’s not easy to spot gifts under a Christmas tree, such as through a window.

See something, say something

Local police agencies say they will be increasing patrols around retail areas during the holidays.

Gwinnett County officers, like other agencies, will be out in force, ready to respond, Sgt. Collin Flynn said.

“The department has increased the patrol enhancement detail around our shopping centers,” Flynn said. “This should help alleviate long wait times for traffic accidents and other police responses. It should also provide visibility so that shoppers know the police department is accessible.”

Citizens can do their part by staying alert and reporting any suspicious activity.

“Stay vigilant this holiday season,” Fix said. “Be aware of your surroundings. If you see something, say something.”