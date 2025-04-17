Crime & Public Safety
Crime & Public Safety

Man kills self after firing at officer outside Calhoun Buc-ee’s, sheriff says

Suspect led police on a chase up I-75 after allegedly stealing a car from the store’s parking lot.
A man killed himself Thursday after allegedly shooting at officers outside a Buc-ee's in Calhoun and leading law enforcement on a chase, according to police and deputies. (Channel 2 Action News)

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

A man killed himself Thursday after allegedly shooting at officers outside a Buc-ee's in Calhoun and leading law enforcement on a chase, according to police and deputies. (Channel 2 Action News)
By
17 minutes ago

A man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound Thursday after firing at an officer outside a Buc-ee’s in northwest Georgia and leading law enforcement on a chase in a stolen vehicle, authorities said.

At about 4 a.m., Calhoun police were called to the Buc-ee’s on Union Grove Road in Gordon County after getting a report of a domestic dispute. When officers arrived, they tried to place the suspect in handcuffs but he ran, according to authorities.

Police said the man then turned and started shooting at officers. He also allegedly carjacked a vehicle in the parking lot and drove away.

No officers were injured during the shooting, police said. The Buc-ee’s location is open 24 hours a day.

ExploreAdvocates seek to curb GSP high-speed chases after Atlanta bystander killed

After the gunfire, authorities in neighboring Whitfield County were told to be on the lookout for the suspect, according to Sheriff Darren J. Pierce. Whitfield deputies spotted the stolen car on Chattanooga Road and a chase ensued, Pierce said. During the 3-mile pursuit on I-75, the suspect again shot at law enforcement before crashing near mile marker 339, Pierce said.

The responding deputies, who did not fire back, then approached the vehicle and found the man dead with a gunshot wound to the head, according to the sheriff.

The man’s name wasn’t released, because his family has not been notified, Pierce said Thursday morning. The GBI was asked to assist with the investigation, the sheriff added.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

David Aaro is a breaking news reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

More Stories

Keep Reading

A man who allegedly stabbed a Middle Georgia officer was shot by police. He is expected to survive.

Man shot by Milledgeville police after he stabbed officer twice, GBI says

A Milledgeville officer shot Ali Rasheed Washington twice after he "charged officers with a knife" and stabbed one of them, officials said.

Officials ID man found fatally shot in vehicle in Grant Park neighborhood

George Johnson, 28, was found in the back seat of a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He later died at a hospital.

Man arrested in January fatal shooting in Reynoldstown

Aldrickus Brown faces multiple charges, including murder, “for his involvement” in the killing of Samuel D. Blash, according to Atlanta police.

The Latest

GBI officials responded to a Paulding County neighborhood Thursday after deputies shot and killed a man. (Ben Hendren for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Ben Hendren

UPDATE

Man killed after shooting Paulding deputy during wellness check, officials say

1h ago

Ex-Georgia Police Academy instructor accused of molesting teen girl for years

2h ago

Man pleads guilty to ‘brutal’ attack of veteran, 93, who died months later

Featured

Pinky Cole's Ponce City Market location in Atlanta, Georgia, 'Bar Vegan', during lunch time on April 5, 2024. (Jamie Spaar for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Credit: Jamie Spaar

Restaurant founded by Pinky Cole hasn’t paid legal settlement, lawyer says

The admission comes after Cole announced she had recently lost and then reacquired her Slutty Vegan dining empire.

No time frame: Brian Kemp keeps GOP guessing as pressure builds on Senate bid

Many Republicans would like to see Kemp as the GOP's best hope to defeat Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff in 2026.

Atlanta church trafficked ministry students, lawsuit alleges

An Atlanta church is being sued by a former member who alleges she and others were trafficked as part of its youth ministry program.