A man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound Thursday after firing at an officer outside a Buc-ee’s in northwest Georgia and leading law enforcement on a chase in a stolen vehicle, authorities said.

At about 4 a.m., Calhoun police were called to the Buc-ee’s on Union Grove Road in Gordon County after getting a report of a domestic dispute. When officers arrived, they tried to place the suspect in handcuffs but he ran, according to authorities.

Police said the man then turned and started shooting at officers. He also allegedly carjacked a vehicle in the parking lot and drove away.