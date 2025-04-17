A man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound Thursday after firing at an officer outside a Buc-ee’s in northwest Georgia and leading law enforcement on a chase in a stolen vehicle, authorities said.
At about 4 a.m., Calhoun police were called to the Buc-ee’s on Union Grove Road in Gordon County after getting a report of a domestic dispute. When officers arrived, they tried to place the suspect in handcuffs but he ran, according to authorities.
Police said the man then turned and started shooting at officers. He also allegedly carjacked a vehicle in the parking lot and drove away.
No officers were injured during the shooting, police said. The Buc-ee’s location is open 24 hours a day.
After the gunfire, authorities in neighboring Whitfield County were told to be on the lookout for the suspect, according to Sheriff Darren J. Pierce. Whitfield deputies spotted the stolen car on Chattanooga Road and a chase ensued, Pierce said. During the 3-mile pursuit on I-75, the suspect again shot at law enforcement before crashing near mile marker 339, Pierce said.
The responding deputies, who did not fire back, then approached the vehicle and found the man dead with a gunshot wound to the head, according to the sheriff.
The man’s name wasn’t released, because his family has not been notified, Pierce said Thursday morning. The GBI was asked to assist with the investigation, the sheriff added.
