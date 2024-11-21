Things to Do
Free metro Atlanta holiday activities for kids, date nights and more

32 minutes ago

The holiday season is here, and Atlanta is ready to dazzle you with festivities that won’t cost a dime. Whether you’re searching for family friendly fun, trying to impress a date or want to start new traditions, this guide has something for everyone.

Here are some of the most exciting free events you can find in metro Atlanta.

Light displays

Remember those magical childhood drives to see holiday lights? That tradition lives on, with spectacular displays throughout the metro area.

  • Christmasville Tinseltown: McDonough’s walkable light show gives major “Gilmore Girls” vibes. Open nightly Nov. 30-Jan. 6.
  • Brook Run Park: Instagram-worthy light display in Dunwoody, Dec. 1-31.
  • Lawrenceville Lights: If you’re not keen on braving the cold, this display lets you stay toasty in your car while soaking in the seasonal sparkle. Dec. 12-21.
  • Graves Christmas House: Decatur’s 30+ years of festive cheer at 2464 Fontaine Circle; drive through Avondale Estates for more stunning lights.
  • Lights of Joy: Georgia’s largest free residential display with more than 1 million lights. 1510 Ben King Road NW, Kennesaw.

Make an evening of holiday cheer with Home Holiday Hunt. This free service lets you map out the best-decorated homes in your city, nominate your favorites and even rate them as you go. Perfect for creating a personalized festive light tour.

Snap pics with Santa

Pictures with the jolly ol’ elf himself don’t have to cost an arm and a leg. Just use your own phone to capture these memories of little ones.

  • Santa on the Square: Downtown Decatur Square is hosting Ol’ St. Nick 10 a.m. -2 p.m Saturday, Nov. 30. Don’t forget your wish lists for the big guy and cameras to take photos.
  • Bass Pro Shops: Free 4x6 photo with Santa, plus activities and giveaways, daily through Dec. 24.
  • The Outlet Shoppes at Woodstock: Take your own photos with Santa on select November and December dates.
Tree lighting ceremonies

Most every town’s got one, but these are some of the ones worth bundling up for

  • Light the Station: Atlantic Station lights its 50-foot tree with a British Invasion parade, live music and family fun at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 23.
  • Home for the Holidays: Smyrna’s tree lighting will be 5-8:30 p.m. Dec. 3 at City Hall. Enjoy live music, activities, the Kris Kringle Market and Santa’s arrival at 7 p.m.
  • Light Up Brookhaven: Blackburn Park lights its 40 foot tree Dec. 4, with food, music, crafts and Santa’s whimsical helicopter arrival. Includes menorah lighting and dreidel. games.
  • The Lighting at Colony Square: From 6-8 p.m. Dec. 5, head to Midtown for live music, activities and the lighting of its tree with Santa. In addition to the opening celebration, there will be complimentary nightly tree lighting shows each night Dec. 6-25.
  • Tree Lighting on the Square: The most walkable option in Decatur with great post-ceremony dinner spots perfect for a date night. Dec. 5.
  • Deck the Hall: Duluth celebrates 2-7 p.m. Dec. 7 with a snow playground, free Santa photos, crafts, a holiday market and a tree lighting on the Town Green.

Holiday movies

Get in the holiday spirit with your favorite films.

Special experiences

Perfect for date nights, family visits or a festive outing with friends.

Keep in mind to check event websites for any last-minute changes — even Santa needs a schedule update sometimes.

