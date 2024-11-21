The holiday season is here, and Atlanta is ready to dazzle you with festivities that won’t cost a dime. Whether you’re searching for family friendly fun, trying to impress a date or want to start new traditions, this guide has something for everyone.

Here are some of the most exciting free events you can find in metro Atlanta.

Light displays

Remember those magical childhood drives to see holiday lights? That tradition lives on, with spectacular displays throughout the metro area.

Christmasville Tinseltown: McDonough’s walkable light show gives major “Gilmore Girls” vibes. Open nightly Nov. 30-Jan. 6.

Brook Run Park: Instagram-worthy light display in Dunwoody, Dec. 1-31.

Lawrenceville Lights: If you’re not keen on braving the cold, this display lets you stay toasty in your car while soaking in the seasonal sparkle. Dec. 12-21.

Graves Christmas House: Decatur’s 30+ years of festive cheer at 2464 Fontaine Circle; drive through Avondale Estates for more stunning lights.

Lights of Joy: Georgia’s largest free residential display with more than 1 million lights. 1510 Ben King Road NW, Kennesaw.

Make an evening of holiday cheer with Home Holiday Hunt. This free service lets you map out the best-decorated homes in your city, nominate your favorites and even rate them as you go. Perfect for creating a personalized festive light tour.

Snap pics with Santa

Pictures with the jolly ol’ elf himself don’t have to cost an arm and a leg. Just use your own phone to capture these memories of little ones.

Santa on the Square: Downtown Decatur Square is hosting Ol’ St. Nick 10 a.m. -2 p.m Saturday, Nov. 30. Don’t forget your wish lists for the big guy and cameras to take photos.

Bass Pro Shops: Free 4x6 photo with Santa, plus activities and giveaways, daily through Dec. 24.

The Outlet Shoppes at Woodstock: Take your own photos with Santa on select November and December dates.

Tree lighting ceremonies

Most every town’s got one, but these are some of the ones worth bundling up for

Holiday movies

Get in the holiday spirit with your favorite films.

Festive Flicks at the Forum: Free holiday movie classics 4-6 p.m. every Tuesday in December at the Forum at Peachtree Corners.

Lights, Camera, Avenue: Enjoy holiday movies on a jumbo LED screen in east Cobb at 6 p.m. every Wednesday in December.

Screen on the Square: “The Grinch”: Watch “The Grinch” at 6 p.m. Dec. 19 on Decatur Square, with free popcorn (while supplies last). Just bring your own blanket.

Special experiences

Perfect for date nights, family visits or a festive outing with friends.

Holiday Spirit at Oakland Cemetery: Explore decorated mausoleums, enjoy live music, crafts and Santa photos, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 7-8.

Decatur Square’s Bonfire Night: Marshmallow roasting and peak cozy vibes. Starting 6 p.m. Dec. 12.

Walk Through Bethlehem: Follow a luminary-lighted path to an interactive village and live Nativity on Dec. 13-15 at Simpsonwood Park in Peachtree Corners.

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra concert: Enjoy a special performance by the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra 7 p.m. Dec. 17 at North Avenue Presbyterian Church. Although tickets are free, you must sign up for the limited seating.

Keep in mind to check event websites for any last-minute changes — even Santa needs a schedule update sometimes.