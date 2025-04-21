Officer shoots man who pointed gun at police in Turner County, GBI says

A man was shot by Ashburn police after he allegedly pointed a gun at an officer while fleeing a traffic stop Sunday evening in Turner County, officials said.
Ashburn police were conducting a checkpoint near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and West Washington Avenue Sunday when a silver Chevrolet Impala approached, according to the GBI. After smelling marijuana coming from the car, officers asked the driver to pull over to the shoulder and get out, the state agency said.
Soon after, the female driver and 33-year-old passenger Tadrian Holsey got out of the vehicle. But Holsey then tried to run away, the GBI said.
Officers noticed a gun on him as they attempted to take him into custody, according to the state agency.
“As officers were giving instructions to Holsey, officers saw Holsey point the gun at an officer,” the GBI said. “In response, an officer fired his gun, hitting Holsey.”
After being treated by EMS at the scene, Holsey, of Albany, was taken to a hospital, the state agency said. Officials have not provided specifics on his condition. No officers were injured during the incident.
The GBI will conduct an independent investigation into the gunfire. Once complete, the case file will be given to the Tifton Judicial Circuit district attorney’s office for review.
The incident marked the 22nd officer-involved shooting the GBI has been asked to investigate this year. As of the same time last year, it had looked into 20 such shootings.
Ashburn is about 80 miles south of Macon.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Ben Hendren
2 officers shot, suspect dead in gunfire at Fulton hotel near I-20
Man 'started running, he started shooting the police, so they started shooting back,' hotel manager tells the AJC.
Man arrested in January fatal shooting in Reynoldstown
Aldrickus Brown faces multiple charges, including murder, “for his involvement” in the killing of Samuel D. Blash, according to Atlanta police.
Man who killed himself at Calhoun Buc-ee’s was Nashville murder suspect, police say
Suspect led police on a chase up I-75 after allegedly stealing a car from the store’s parking lot.
Featured
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
North Point was once one of Georgia’s great malls. Alpharetta eyes its next chapter
Alpharetta is trying to chart a future for the area around the troubled North Point Mall.
Jason Esteves launches bid for Georgia governor with pledge to fight Trump ‘chaos’
Democrat Sen. Jason Esteves is entering Georgia's governor race with a message that Trump’s "chaos" is hurting Georgians’ health and wallets — and GOP leaders are silent.
Do you park at the Atlanta airport? It could soon cost you $30 a day
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport says the increases come as it's in the middle of a program to modernize its parking facilities.