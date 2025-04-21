Officer shoots man who pointed gun at police in Turner County, GBI says

Officers noticed a gun on him as they attempted to take him into custody, according to the state agency.

“As officers were giving instructions to Holsey, officers saw Holsey point the gun at an officer,” the GBI said. “In response, an officer fired his gun, hitting Holsey.”

After being treated by EMS at the scene, Holsey, of Albany, was taken to a hospital, the state agency said. Officials have not provided specifics on his condition. No officers were injured during the incident.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation into the gunfire. Once complete, the case file will be given to the Tifton Judicial Circuit district attorney’s office for review.

The incident marked the 22nd officer-involved shooting the GBI has been asked to investigate this year. As of the same time last year, it had looked into 20 such shootings.

Ashburn is about 80 miles south of Macon.

