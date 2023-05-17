Do you have a missing loved one? DeKalb is hosting a ‘DNA drive’ to help

Representatives from various agencies and organizations, such as the police departments within the county and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, will be in attendance and available to speak with family members.

The event is part of the work being done by the county’s cold case task force, which is a newly formed coalition of staff from the offices of the DA and medical examiner, as well as the FBI, GBI, DeKalb police and private lab partner Innovative Forensic Investigations. The task force is working to identify the remains of more than 20 individuals in the county.

The medical examiner’s office has compiled a webpage with information and sketches of several unidentified individuals, https://bit.ly/42CB8Sv, and will have case information available at the event.

Anyone who believes they might have information on a cold case in DeKalb is asked to call the DA’s cold case tip line at 404-371-2444. Callers may remain anonymous.