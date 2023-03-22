BreakingNews
AP sources: Manhattan DA postpones Trump grand jury session
Woman identified 30 years after her body was found near Tucker

Credit: DeKalb County District Attorney's Office

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A woman whose body was found 30 years ago in a wooded area behind an inn and a vacant doctor’s office in the Tucker area has been identified, the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.

Rebecca “Becky” Burke’s remains were found in September 1993 behind what used to be a Fairfield Inn, which is now a Quality Inn, along Ranchwood and Parklake drives, DA Sherry Boston said at a news conference Wednesday morning. The body was located behind an electrical unit covered in pine straw and branches, which appeared to have been deliberately placed.

Using an emerging investigative technique called “forensic genetic genealogy,” Burke was identified. But what happened to her remains a mystery.

“We are currently seeking public assistance,” Boston said. “Do you know Becky Burke, or did you interact with her in the days and months leading up to her death in the summer or early fall of 1993? Are you familiar with either the Fairfield Inn ... or the medical office that was vacant? ... Do you know anyone that might have worked or spent time at the Fairfield Inn during the summer and early fall of 1993?”

— This is a developing story. Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Credit: ATL ADU CO

