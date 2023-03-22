Woman identified 30 years after her body was found near Tucker

Rebecca “Becky” Burke’s remains were found in September 1993 behind what used to be a Fairfield Inn, which is now a Quality Inn, along Ranchwood and Parklake drives, DA Sherry Boston said at a news conference Wednesday morning. The body was located behind an electrical unit covered in pine straw and branches, which appeared to have been deliberately placed.

Using an emerging investigative technique called “forensic genetic genealogy,” Burke was identified. But what happened to her remains a mystery.