DeKalb police: Man shot at car wash dies after being driven to Popeyes

Credit: Henri Hollis

Credit: Henri Hollis

By AJC staff reports
18 minutes ago

DeKalb County police are investigating an Easter Sunday shooting at a Decatur car wash in which the victim was then driven to a Popeyes where he died, officials told Channel 2 Action News.

The shooting occurred just after 4 p.m. According to police, the victim was shot in his leg and back and they attempted to provide aid, but he died from his injuries, the news station reported.

Police told Channel 2 they believe the victim was involved in an altercation on the 4600 block of Memorial Drive when shots were fired.

Police say the victim was in his 30s and they do not have a suspect.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has reached out to DeKalb police for further details on the incident.

AJC staff reports
