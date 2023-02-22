DeKalb police investigating after person hit, killed by train

A person was fatally struck by a train in DeKalb County on Wednesday morning, according to Channel 2 Action News.
Details are limited, but the crash occurred in the area of Turner Hill Road and Covington Highway near I-20. When DeKalb police officers arrived, they found the person’s body east of the Turner Hill Road intersection, the news station reported.
The victim has not been publicly identified and its unclear what led up to the person being struck.
The incident occurred nearly a week after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a train in southwest Atlanta at the intersection of Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard and Whitehall Street, according to Atlanta police. That fatal accident happened around 4:15 a.m. Thursday between the West End and Adair Park neighborhoods.
A Norfolk Southern spokesperson said that victim, who has not been publicly identified, was trespassing when they were struck. They were pronounced dead at the scene.
