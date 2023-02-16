BREAKING: Pedestrian hit, killed by train in SW Atlanta

A person was fatally struck by a train in southwest Atlanta Thursday morning, according to officials.
The incident took place around 4:15 a.m., Channel 2 Action News reported. A Norfolk Southern spokesperson said the person, who has not been publicly identified, had been trespassing when they were struck at Whitehall Street and Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard.
Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com
Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com
The intersection has been closed, according to the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center. Alternate routes include I-20 and Lowery Boulevard.
Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com
Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com
“No matter the circumstances, any loss of life is a tragedy – our thoughts are with the family of this person during this difficult time,” Norfolk Southern said in a statement. “We would be remiss if we didn’t say that train tracks are simply no place for the public. Train tracks can be uniquely dangerous places that always beg extra care to ensure everyone’s safety.”
Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com
Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author