BREAKING: Pedestrian hit, killed by train in SW Atlanta

“No matter the circumstances, any loss of life is a tragedy – our thoughts are with the family of this person during this difficult time,” Norfolk Southern said in a statement. “We would be remiss if we didn’t say that train tracks are simply no place for the public. Train tracks can be uniquely dangerous places that always beg extra care to ensure everyone’s safety.”

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.