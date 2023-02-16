BreakingNews
Pedestrian hit, killed by train in SW Atlanta
X
Dark Mode Toggle

BREAKING: Pedestrian hit, killed by train in SW Atlanta

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
42 minutes ago

A person was fatally struck by a train in southwest Atlanta Thursday morning, according to officials.

The incident took place around 4:15 a.m., Channel 2 Action News reported. A Norfolk Southern spokesperson said the person, who has not been publicly identified, had been trespassing when they were struck at Whitehall Street and Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

The intersection has been closed, according to the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center. Alternate routes include I-20 and Lowery Boulevard.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

“No matter the circumstances, any loss of life is a tragedy – our thoughts are with the family of this person during this difficult time,” Norfolk Southern said in a statement. “We would be remiss if we didn’t say that train tracks are simply no place for the public. Train tracks can be uniquely dangerous places that always beg extra care to ensure everyone’s safety.”

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

School librarians could face criminal charges under Georgia bill1h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

The Jolt: Bee Nguyen to join Warnock’s staff as top state aide
1h ago

Credit: SPECIAL PHOTO

‘Toxic axe-grinding’ helped fuel resignation of DeKalb ethics leader
17h ago

Credit: AP

Hamlin: I meant no religious disrespect for wearing jacket
15h ago

Credit: AP

Hamlin: I meant no religious disrespect for wearing jacket
15h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia bill could end runoffs by deciding winners in general election
16h ago
The Latest

THURSDAY’S WEATHER: Warm trend continues; heavy rain, storms possible later
36m ago
13-year-old found shot to death in street near his Gwinnett home
11h ago
Woman tied to N.M. compound where Clayton boy died signs tentative plea deal
12h ago
Featured

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

American Dream For Rent: Investors slam tenants with fees, evictions
2h ago
HAPPENING TODAY: Court to release portions of Trump grand jury report
1h ago
THURSDAY’S WEATHER: Warm trend continues; heavy rain, storms possible later
36m ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top