DeKalb man accused of armed robbery spree set up through Facebook Marketplace

A man who officials said set up a series of violent armed robberies in DeKalb County by luring victims with a Facebook Marketplace ad was arrested Wednesday on 11 felony counts related to the nearly two-month spree.

Regi Knight, 35, of Decatur, was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service and the Georgia State Patrol SWAT unit on Wednesday afternoon, DeKalb police said. Knight was tracked down in Atlanta by the federal agency at the request of DeKalb police.

According to a Marshals Service spokesman, Knight was injured when he fled through the back window of an Atlanta apartment complex during his arrest. He was bitten by a K-9 and taken to the hospital once he was in federal custody.