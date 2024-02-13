Coweta County deputy killed in the line of duty awarded Officer of the Year

“This award is not about how Eric died, but for all the great work he did while he was alive,” Wood said. “Trina shared him with us. Most of the work is late at night and early morning and their families shared them with us. He loved what he did and it showed in everything he did.”

Minix is also survived by three children.

Born in Covington, Minix graduated from Athens Police Academy in 2014 and began working for the Coweta sheriff’s office that March. After two years, he transferred to the Tyrone Police Department. In Tyrone, Minix became a K-9 handler to Bruno, who stayed with him after the dog’s retirement.

Credit: Coweta County Sheriff's Office Credit: Coweta County Sheriff's Office

When Minix returned to the sheriff’s office, Bruno temporarily came out of retirement. Later, Minix was the hander for Robbi. Both dogs attended the deputy’s funeral.

“Eric loved his family, his kids and his job,” his father, Mark Minix, told those gathered at Crossroads Church in Sharpsburg for his funeral. “I never heard him once complain about having to get up and go to work.”

HOW TO HELP

A GoFundMe page has been created to benefit the Minix family.

Donations can also be made to the Georgia Police K9 Foundation at GApolicek9foundation.org or Concerns of Police Survivors at Gacops.org.