X
Dark Mode Toggle

Cops: Paulding man fires twice at Holly Springs home; ex was inside at the time

Credit: Henri Hollis

Credit: Henri Hollis

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A Dallas man was arrested Monday after he shot at a home in Holly Springs while several people were inside, authorities said.

Holly Springs police responded around 3:30 p.m. Sunday to the drive-by shooting at a residence on Palm Street near I-575. No one was injured, police said.

The suspect, Steven Nance, 47, was taken into custody early Monday at a home in Dallas by the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team and Holly Springs officers.

Nance was booked into the Cherokee County Adult Detention Center, according to the sheriff’s office. He is facing three counts of aggravated assault, one count of aggravated assault family violence, one count of criminal trespass and one count of possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime.

Police did not provide a motive, but said Nance had been in a past relationship with someone in the home, without elaborating. He fired two shots at the residence, authorities said, and up to four people were inside at the time.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

About the Author

David Aaro is an Atlanta Now reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Falcons’ draft status improves with Calvin Ridley’s reinstatement3h ago

Credit: Zach Blostein 247 Sports

All-state football player charged in Valdosta shooting
3h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Protections against antisemitism pass Georgia House
1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia Power begins splitting atoms inside one new Vogtle reactor
1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia Power begins splitting atoms inside one new Vogtle reactor
1h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Almost all detainees arrested after training site violence are from elsewhere, records...
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: Douglas County Sheriff's Office

DA: Murderer cut off ankle monitor but was tracked using victim’s credit cards
1h ago
2 men in critical condition after shooting in Union City
1h ago
Douglas County sheriff offers $20K reward for arrest in teens’ fatal shooting
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Burnout. Exhaustion. Low pay. Why public health workers are quitting
3h ago
Study: Under new Georgia law, about 9% of would-be abortions eligible
4h ago
Crossover Day in the Georgia Legislature: Here are some closely watched bills on Monday
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top