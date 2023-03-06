Cops: Paulding man fires twice at Holly Springs home; ex was inside at the time

A Dallas man was arrested Monday after he shot at a home in Holly Springs while several people were inside, authorities said.
Holly Springs police responded around 3:30 p.m. Sunday to the drive-by shooting at a residence on Palm Street near I-575. No one was injured, police said.
The suspect, Steven Nance, 47, was taken into custody early Monday at a home in Dallas by the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team and Holly Springs officers.
Nance was booked into the Cherokee County Adult Detention Center, according to the sheriff’s office. He is facing three counts of aggravated assault, one count of aggravated assault family violence, one count of criminal trespass and one count of possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime.
Police did not provide a motive, but said Nance had been in a past relationship with someone in the home, without elaborating. He fired two shots at the residence, authorities said, and up to four people were inside at the time.
The investigation is ongoing, police said.
