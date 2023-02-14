Cops: Driver on drugs charged in fatal wrong-way Gwinnett crash

Jeremy Dermaine Goodman, 31, is facing charges of vehicular homicide, driving under the influence of drugs, reckless driving, improper lane change, driving with a suspended or revoked license, and violating his probation in the Feb. 5 crash. He was granted bond on all charges except vehicular homicide, jail records show.

The wreck happened shortly before 3 a.m. on Bethesda School Road. Goodman was driving an Audi sedan east when he entered the westbound lane during a curve, an incident report obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution states. While at a high rate of speed, Goodman struck a Kia sedan head-on, according to officials.