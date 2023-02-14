Cops: Driver on drugs charged in fatal wrong-way Gwinnett crash

A man accused of driving while on drugs and causing a fatal wreck in Gwinnett County was booked into jail Saturday, officials said.
Jeremy Dermaine Goodman, 31, is facing charges of vehicular homicide, driving under the influence of drugs, reckless driving, improper lane change, driving with a suspended or revoked license, and violating his probation in the Feb. 5 crash. He was granted bond on all charges except vehicular homicide, jail records show.
The wreck happened shortly before 3 a.m. on Bethesda School Road. Goodman was driving an Audi sedan east when he entered the westbound lane during a curve, an incident report obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution states. While at a high rate of speed, Goodman struck a Kia sedan head-on, according to officials.
The driver of the Kia, identified as 44-year-old Juan Olivares-Rotten by police, was killed on impact.
Goodman was found by police next to the Audi with two broken legs. A passenger inside the car fled from the scene, the report states.
According to the Georgia Department of Corrections, Goodman was released from the Valdosta Transitional Center in December 2018 after serving since August 2015 on an armed robbery and drug conviction.
Credit: Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office