Cobb man who said he had 3 beers after party indicted in crash that killed teen

Investigators believe Cox struck 17-year-old Olivia Kate Pugh, pushing her into a wooded area beside the road. The teen died from her injuries two days later.

At the scene, Cox admitted he had been drinking but refused to give a breath sample, his arrest warrant states. After officers obtained a search warrant, Cox is accused of refusing to allow his blood to be drawn.

“Accused emitted a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage, which was strongest when he spoke, had bloodshot and watery eyes, admitted to consuming three beers while at a Christmas party, refused to provide a voluntary breath sample or perform any voluntary field evaluations,” the warrant states.

After the crash, Pugh’s family created a scholarship to honor the teen, who excelled in the classroom, was an athlete and loved the beach.

“She was kind, loving, giggling, and determined, hard-working, and full of life,” according to her family.

“In honor of Olivia Pugh’s life, we are creating the Olivia Pugh Memorial Scholarship,” her father wrote on a GoFundMe page. “Olivia was deeply loved by her family, friends and her classmates at Harrison High School. In honor of her, this scholarship will go to a hard-working and highly motivated student at Harrison High School.”

Pugh was president of the Beta Club, a member of the National Honor Society and Science Honor Society, and played softball, flag football, basketball and ran track, her family said. She also worked at Chick-fil-A.