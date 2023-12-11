Cops: Cobb man says he had 3 beers at Christmas party before killing teenager

“Simultaneously, a group of juveniles was in the process of crossing Ben King Road at the designated crosswalk when the GMC collided with one of them,” Wilson said.

The impact threw the pedestrian into a wooded area on the shoulder of the road. The 17-year-old, whose name was not released, was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in critical condition and died from the injuries Sunday, according to police.

At the scene of the crash, Cox admitted he had been drinking but refused to give a breath sample, his arrest warrant states.

“Accused emitted a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage, which was strongest when he spoke, had bloodshot and watery eyes, admitted to consuming three beers while at a Christmas party, refused to provide a voluntary breath sample or perform any voluntary field evaluations,” the warrant states.

Neither Cox nor his passenger were injured in the crash. He was arrested at the scene and charged with serious injury by vehicle, DUI, obstruction and failure to yield to a pedestrian, police said. The charges were later upgraded to include first-degree vehicular homicide.

After officers obtained a search warrant, Cox is accused of refusing to allow his blood to be drawn, his warrant states.

On Monday, Cox was being held without bond at the Cobb jail, booking records show.

