Clayton County man is 4th convicted of sex trafficking a 15-year-old girl

Theodore Browne Jr., 31, was found guilty on four counts of trafficking of persons for sexual servitude and one count of cruelty to children in the first degree following a five-day trial, the attorney general said. Three others, including two buyers and a seller, were previously sentenced for selling a girl for sex in 2018.

“Theodore Browne Jr. sold a young girl for sex, and now he is facing the consequences of his illegal actions,” Attorney General Chris Carr said in a statement. “This outcome follows years of work by our human trafficking prosecution unit as we continued to pour over every lead in our pursuit of justice for this victim. Let this serve as a lesson for those who seek to abuse and exploit Georgia’s children — you will be identified, vigorously pursued and aggressively prosecuted.”