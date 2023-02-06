Clayton County man to serve 2 years in prison for trafficking 15-year-old

Daniel Horne, 30, is the third person to be convicted as part of this ongoing case, according to Attorney General Chris Carr. Another defendant’s case is still pending. Two buyers and one seller have now been sentenced for selling a 15-year-old girl for sex in 2018.

“When we first opened this case, our Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit pledged to bring every offender involved to justice, and this outcome brings us one step closer to fulfilling that commitment,” Carr said in a statement. “Our work is not done, and we will keep fighting to ensure that all those who engaged in the trafficking of this underage victim are held accountable for their actions. All Georgians deserve to be safe, and we will continue to use all resources at our disposal to protect our state’s most vulnerable citizens.”