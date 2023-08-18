Cadaver dogs searching Newton ponds for man reported missing 3 months ago

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources is assisting local authorities in Newton County to search for a man reported missing three months ago.

The search is ongoing Friday in the area of Ga. 11 and U.S. 278 in the eastern part of the county, according to a spokesperson with the DNR. Boats and cadaver dogs have been deployed to comb several small ponds where the man, who has been missing since May, liked to fish, the spokesperson said.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the police activity but did not provide any further information about the investigation. Multiple K-9 teams are assisting with the effort.

“Please be advised that there is no threat to the community,” the sheriff’s office said on Facebook.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

